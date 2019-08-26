Son entertains 88-year-old mother with sweet dance

Deng Xuedong, 58, is dancing in front of his 88-year-old mother in a hospital in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: screenshot of the video posted by Xie Shi Pin

A video of a middle-aged son's enthusiastic dancing in front of his bedridden 88-year-old mother in a hospital in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province has touched the hearts of many internet users all over the country.The video shows Deng Xuedong, 58, doing pirouettes, exaggeratedly swinging his arms, making rhythmic deep knee bends and finally lovingly cupping both hands on his mother's face as she sits in her hospital bed seemingly not entirely aware of his performance.Deng, who is the director of the ultrasound center at the Suzhou Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University, said his mother was hospitalized after his father died, according to a video posted by Xie Shi Pin on Sunday on Sina Weibo.Deng said when his mother asked him to dance for her, he was happy to oblige because it makes her happy, even though he doesn't know any dance routines."I can't dance, but I am happy when she's happy," said Deng.The video went viral on the internet and had been viewed more than 23 million times as of Monday.Many internet users were moved by Deng's sweetness saying he sets a good example of filial piety of traditional Chinese culture."He may be an amateur but his dance is beautiful," a netizen wrote.Some netizens even said Deng's story has inspired them to return to their hometowns to visit their parents."We should always spend time with our parents before it's too later," another commented.