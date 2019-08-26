Cyber celeb with 4 million followers arrested on prostitution charges

Police in East China's Zhejiang Province have arrested the online celebrity "Beggar King," who was wanted for forcing underage girls into prostitution, on August 20, 2019. Photo: screenshot of the video posted by Pear Video

Police in East China's Zhejiang Province have arrested an online celebrity who was wanted for forcing underage girls into prostitution.Although the man has been on a police wanted list since March, he continued to taunt police in phone calls saying "I can run faster in a pair of slippers," according to Pear Video.The video provided no other details relating to forcing underage girls into the sex trade.He also continued to make online broadcasts on Kuaishou, a Chinese live broadcasting platform, where he boasted that he earns $30,000 in 30 minutes for just chatting online.He gained fame for bringing beggars together to fight each other in groups and broadcasting it online, earning him the nickname "Beggar King." Sina Weibo News reported the man's surname is Gao, but also didn't provide additional information about his alleged sex trafficking.Police found mock guns and long knives at his home, but the celebrity admitted that his fancy sports cars were borrowed from friends.