Robotics technology making significant gains in China

An intelligent robot dog regarded as a rescue worker is displayed at the 2019 Word Robot Conference in Beijing on August 20. Photo: IC

With a chain track and water cannon, the fire-fighting robot that resembles a small and ultra-modern tank can walk automatically into hard-to-reach fire zones and spray water with high precision.This robot shown at the World Robot Conference, held in Beijing from August 20 to 25, was developed by the Harbin Institute of Technology Robot Group (HRG), a key player in China's robotics industry.According to Bai Xianglin of the HRG, the robot is made of heat-resistant materials and equipped with advanced sensors, and is able to work in confined areas which are hard to reach for firefighters. Firefighters can use a remote control system to quickly spot the ignition point and adjust the robot's water spray accordingly, without entering those extremely dangerous areas.The fire-fighting robot is one of close to 100 special-purpose robots displayed in the exhibition. Inspection robots, disaster-relief robots and underwater robots have also attracted attention.The application of robots for special purposes has expanded significantly in China in recent years. There is a growing demand for robots that have an advantage in tackling earthquakes, floods and extreme weather, as well as fires and mining disasters.According to the 2019 report on China's robotics industry released by the Chinese Institute of Electronics, China's special-purpose robot market is expected to exceed $750 million, with a growth rate of 17.7 percent - higher than the global average. By 2021, the market for special robots in China is expected to exceed $1.1 billion.Huang Yuzhi, head of the National Coal Mine Safety Administration, said in a forum held during the exhibition that China is actively promoting the development of robots for the coal mine industry.China has put into use 11 types of robot for inspection and sorting in the coal mines, and 19 further types are being developed for excavation and transportation purposes, Huang said."Robots will help transform the traditional coal mining industry and avoid many coal mine accidents," said Ge Shirong, president of the China University of Mining and Technology.Shanghai Kingstronic Co has developed several kinds of pipeline-inspection robots, such as those used in utility tunnel inspection and electric power inspection.Ge Dong, a salesperson from the company, said that they can also make customized robots based on different scenarios."Our inspection robots have been sold in more than 30 countries and regions, and we are upbeat about the market," said the salesperson.