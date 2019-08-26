Cancer-stricken Mihajlovic on bench, but Bologna held by Verona

A cap on his head and wearing a Bologna shirt, coach Sinisa Mihajlovic courageously joined his players for their Serie A opener in Verona on Sunday despite undergoing treatment for leukemia.It was a personal victory for the Serb, but the match ended 1-1 with Bologna settling for a point despite promoted Verona finishing the match with ten men.Mihajlovic was diagnosed with "acute leukemia" six weeks ago but the 50-year-old has continued working as Bologna coach.His presence at the game in Verona has come as a surprise as he has been hospitalized in Bologna for the past month undergoing treatment.It had initially been reported he was set to follow the match from a special box in the stands in Verona.But when all the players took the pitch, Mihajlovic came in, without the mask covering his mouth he had been wearing in the afternoon when he left the hospital.His face was gaunt and thinner following weeks of treatment."We were shocked, we didn't expect it, even though he had promised us," midfielder Andrea Poli said."We were impressed, but we are happy that he is here with us, he shows an exceptional courage. We were excited when he arrived at the hotel.""Warriors recognize each other from afar. My love," his wife Arianna Rapaccioni wrote on social media.Nicola Sansone converted a penalty for Bologna after 15 minutes just after Verona defender Paweł Dawidowicz was sent off. But a Miguel Veloso free kick put 10-man Verona, returning to Serie A after a one-year absence, back level after 37 minutes.