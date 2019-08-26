China's vibrant micro fundamentals ensure sound growth: Liu He

A visitor experiences a virtual reality game at the 2019 Smart China Expo, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Monday. Photo: IC

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Monday that China has vibrant microeconomic fundamentals and ample macroeconomic policy tools to ensure the sound momentum of its economic development amid escalating trade tensions with the US.Liu, who is also China's top trade negotiator with the US, reaffirmed China's stance in opposing trade protectionism, following a turbulent weekend that saw the trade war escalating. Liu emphasized that China wishes to proceed with trade negotiations in a calm way to resolve issues.China opposes technology sanctions, trade protectionism and escalating trade tensions, as these affect China, the US and the world negatively, Liu said at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Smart China Expo (SCE), which kicked off in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Monday.China will strive to protect the integrity of industry chains, Liu said, noting that China welcomes firms across the globe, including those from the US, to invest and do business in the country.The world's two largest economies exchanged harsh tariff threats over the weekend with China announcing it would raise tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods as countermeasures to the pending US tariffs, while the US rolled out tariff increases on $550 billion of Chinese imports.Trump also appeared on Sunday to back off on his threat to order US companies to move out of China. The White House said Trump wished he had raised tariffs on Chinese goods even higher last week, clarifying reports that the US president regretted escalating the trade war with China.In the latest development, Trump said on the sidelines of a G7 summit in France that negotiations with China would start very soon.Gao Lingyun, an expert with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said no matter what the US does, China will never give in on its bottom line and "there cannot be any doubt about this."

Staying calm

Resilience

After announcing the forced countermeasure tariffs on Friday, China has reiterated the importance of "staying calm," and has never denied that the current dispute needs to be resolved through talks, Gao said.The US has continuously issued contradictory statements and taken reckless moves in the China-US trade war and on bilateral relations, which has led to a situation where economic and trade relations have continued to deteriorate, Gao said.Analysts believed that this has shown that there's discord in the US. The relatively rational side is yielding to the impulsive side, but neither side has any idea of what the consequences of such a deterioration are.The Foreign Ministry said on Monday that China will "definitely" continue to take countermeasures if the US follows up on the threat.There are many effective countermeasures in China's toolbox, and Beijing is not afraid that the US will continue to pursue the trade war, analysts said."If the US takes further actions, China certainly has effective countermeasures in sectors like tourism and the list of unreliable entities. China's investment in the US is much less than US investment in China," Gao told the Global Times on Monday.In his speech on Monday in Chongqing, Liu strongly conveyed China's ability to keep its economic growth on track.Liu's reference to "vibrant micro fundamentals of the economy" is relatively new. However, exhibitors attending the 2019 SCE were quick to find a footnote.Ye Meng, chief technology officer of Chongqing-based online crowdsourcing service firm ZBJ Corp, said that the performance of his company's artificial intelligence (AI) services is a paradigm of China's economic fundamentals - and the indications are rather positive."In the past two years, there have been many different opinions on China's underlying economic situation. But the message we get is that the Chinese economy is growing soundly," Ye told the Global Times. There are 14 million registered freelancers selling their services on ZBJ's platform."The volume of deals made on our platform and the number of active service providers have kept surging. This compelling data suggests that the services market at the micro level is growing unchecked," Ye said.The AI-related industry is becoming a key growth driver for the national economy, said Liu.Industries related to AI have, according to a survey, reached roughly 500 billion yuan ($70.5 billion) in 2018.