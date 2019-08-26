Sichuan hospital destroyed vaccine certificates: bureau

A mother holds her baby who is being vaccinated at a hospital in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province in April 2018. Photo: VCG

A county health bureau in Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday confirmed a township hospital had altered and destroyed vaccination certificates, following speculations that the hospital covered up expired doses to children.A hospital in Qingxi township altered and destroyed vaccination certificates because medical staff placed wrong and incomplete information on the certificates in 2015, the Qingchuan county health bureau said on its Sina Weibo account on Monday.Vaccines are purchased through legal channels and no cases of using expired vaccines were found, the bureau said.The hospital chief has been suspended, the Beijing News reported.The vaccine scandal started when Qingxi residents discovered that their children's vaccination records were altered, according to a report by Red Star News in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.The hospital had asked residents to turn in vaccine certificates of their children born between 2012 and 2015 "to check if someone was not vaccinated," according to a photo of a notification from the hospital posted online.A parent surnamed Liu found that the original vaccine her child was given was valid before June 23, 2015 while vaccines of the new batch number were valid before December 7, 2015. Her child was given the dose on August 9, 2015, Red Star News reported.Some residents received a new vaccination certificate and the previous one was not returned.Some parents doubted that their children were given expired vaccines and the hospital attempted to destroy the proof and cover up their errors.The local health bureau started investigating on Saturday.Li Wu, the hospital chief, told The Beijing News that no expired vaccines were given to children, but admitted failing to carry out his responsibilities. "These vaccines did not have any adverse effect," Li said.A fire broke out at the drug warehouse of the county's disease control and prevention center on Sunday night, the Beijing News reported.Yuan Zhenghua, a deputy chief of county health bureau, said all documents related to vaccines are well-preserved.Global Times