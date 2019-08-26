Biased media distorts HK police law enforcement narrative

Groups of rioters violently attack police officers along Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan after illegal assembly on Sunday. Photo: Web

While pro-West media agencies in Hong Kong and Western media condemned the police brutality when officers pulled their guns Sunday, groups of journalists covering violent clashes between the police and black-clad protesters were urged to cooperate with the operations of the police, and stop biased reporting to mislead the public.Anti-government forces came up with a newly designed poster on Monday featuring a Hong Kong police officer pointing a gun at a bare-handed civilian, urging the public to reject police brutality immediately.Such a tactic, with the aim of intensifying the tension between the police and Hong Konger residents, is another evidence to show that protesters distorted the narratives of police law enforcement.The Hong Kong Police Force, which has been seriously interrupted by groups of pro-West journalists on the ground, urged on Monday that reporters should cooperate with operations of police officers during the dispersal operation.Meanwhile, it also appealed to members of the public to make a clean break with violent protesters and stay away from areas with violence.Around 10 pm on Sunday, after clashes between police and protesters in Tsuen Wan, protesters chased police officers along Sha Tsui Road.A video obtained by the Global Times revealed black-clad protesters attacking police officers with batons, sticks and umbrellas on Sunday night.Surrounded by protesters, anti-riot police retreated while some journalists covered for the protesters just as they've done since the demonstrations started months ago.Police arrived to disperse the crowds at Yeung Uk and Tsing Tsuen roads, which were illegally occupied by violent protesters, who still threw petrol bombs at the police and attempted to attack the police with knives.However, when protesters confronted the police at Sha Tsui, they attacked the police while shouting insults.To protect themselves, police officers pointed their guns at protesters while some reporters remained standing in their way.Some media agencies reported police targeted journalists and unarmed citizens, as bystanders became involved in Sunday's clashes.Anti-government protesters highlighted the moment when police drew their guns, intentionally playing down the reason behind the act.After rioters damaged shops and hurled insults into people inside, at around 10 pm, emergency units arrived.Over 100 rioters, armed with weapons, surrounded and attacked the police, said Yu Hoi-kwan, senior superintendent of the Police Public Relations Branch, at a press conference early Monday.Yu said rioters attacked the police and one officer fell down, but the rioters continued to charge."At that point, our officers' life was certainly in great danger," Yu said, noting that the officer fired one warning shot into the air, but no one was hit. Meanwhile, six officers raised their guns as a cautionary measure.The distorted narratives on the Hong Kong police reminded the public of last month's incident at the Kwai Chung police station when an officer pointed his gun at a protester.Some Western and Hong Kong media agencies accused the policeman of committing a violation by waving a shotgun at the protesters.However, media failed to show the footage of what transpired before the officer raised his gun.Some reporters also chased the police officers who raised the gun at Sha Tsui Road on Sunday night and besieged them to ask why they pointed the gun at reporters, in an aggressive way."It's inappropriate, as the police was handling the chaos, it was hard to respond to reporters' request and coordinating with reporters was not our priority at that time," said John Tse Chun-chung, chief superintendent of the police public relations branch, during the press briefing at the police's headquarters on Monday."If he did not respond to those rioters in that way, he might have been beaten to death," a former senior police officer told the Global Times.Biased coverage has put the Hong Kong police in a dangerous position as stories about police brutality have surfaced in recent weeks.Without considering facts, some Hong Kong reporters have stood with the anti-government protesters, abandoning the fundamentals of neutral and justified reporting."If you hurt the lives of the police in the US, the police will shoot you at any time," said one internet user on Twitter. "The video proves that Hong Kong police are too kind."Another netizen said Western media only shows propaganda without context regarding the protests.Using social media to cast a bad light on the police has had a negative influence on the population, David J. Jordan, chief superintendent of the Hong Kong police tactical unit, told the Global Times in a recent interview."Unfortunately, it's one photo that will be used to explain a four-hour situation," Jordan said.Chinese mainland netizens expressed outrage toward the biased media coverage of the clashes between the police and rioters."Those reporters are rioters with journalist vests!" said one netizen Sunday night.