Top legislators' report warns of 'hidden unemployment' due to trade tension, calls for contingency plan

A report to China's top legislators on Monday warned that escalating trade tensions could impact employment in exporting provinces in the east and south and that "hidden unemployment" is on the rise. The report calls for close monitoring and an effective contingency plan.In the extensive report to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), a work team tasked with inspecting the implementation of the country's employment laws pointed out ten problems, including high urban unemployment, workplace discrimination, and an unbalanced labor force."The impact of a tightening external environment on employment requires a high-degree of attention," said the report, delivered by Zhang Chunxian, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, on Monday. "While all regions and agencies showed confidence and resolve in overcoming external risks and challenges, they are nonetheless very concerned about the impact of the economic and trade tension."The report pointed out that tariffs have affected sectors such as textiles, clothing, furniture, and other labor-intensive sectors, and that employment in exporting provinces in the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta could be affected. Some central and western provinces could face pressure of a returning workforce from other provinces.Hiring at various export-oriented companies has declined and "hidden unemployment" has increased. "This needs a high degree of attention, close monitoring, and a better contingency plan," the report said.After more than a year of tariffs, the trade war between China and the US has not shown any sign of ending, with the two economic powers slapping tariffs on each other's goods as recent as Friday along with mutual warnings of further measures.On Friday, China announced tariffs of 10 percent and 5 percent on $75 billion worth of US goods in retaliation to the US threat to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.In stark contrast to US officials' blunt denial of the impact the trade war causes on its economy and people, Chinese officials have been open and transparent about potential challenges. The Chinese government is also moving swiftly to address them. The report to the NPC on Monday is an apparent effort in this regard.Though employment has remained relatively stable for the past seven months, with over 8.6 million jobs created in that period, the urban unemployment rate rose to 5.3 percent in July, the report pointed out.The report offered several suggestions, including better macro policies, balanced and high-quality growth, and regulations in education and the legal system.Specially, the report said laws and regulations need to be improved in preventing discriminative hiring practices and to protect worker's rights. It pointed out that discrimination "still exists in certain areas." It cited a survey that showed 24.7 percent respondents said they felt employers do not want to hire female workers of "childbearing age" and only less than 2.4 percent of workers who experience gender discrimination at work press charges because of "difficulty process to protect rights."Global Times