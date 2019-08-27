Demonstration staged in Hong Kong against US interference in China's domestic affairs

More than 100 people held a demonstration on Monday in front of the US Consulate General in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to protest against the US interference in China's domestic affairs.The demonstrators, holding up Chinese national flags and banners high and chanting slogans, started in the afternoon from Chater Garden in the Central district and headed for the US consulate general."We are building Hong Kong, while the mobs are destroying it, and there are ghosts behind the mobs," Tsao Tat-ming, who initiated the demonstration, said as he pointed at the United States as the "black hand" behind the recent escalation of violent acts in Hong Kong.The demonstration, participated by members of several local groups, was aimed at "strongly condemning the United States for its gross interference in China's domestic affairs," Tsao said.The demonstrators also voiced support for the efforts by the Hong Kong police to maintain the social order amid violent protests.One of the demonstrators, Kit Yuk-kwan, said the violence and chaos over the past two months have badly impacted the transport, tourism as well as people's life in Hong Kong."Hong Kong, as an international cosmopolitan, should settle the disputes through negotiations in a civilized and peaceful, rather than a violent way," she said.