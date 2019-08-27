China's top legislature wraps up bimonthly session

Li Zhanshu (C, back row), chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of a bimonthly session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, closed its bimonthly session Monday, adopting a revised drug administration law, amendments to the laws on land administration and urban real estate administration and the resource taxes law.President Xi Jinping signed presidential decrees to release the laws.Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting attended by 167 committee members.At the closing meeting, lawmakers also voted to approve extradition treaties with Sri Lanka and Vietnam.Speaking highly of the revised drug administration law, Li stressed stringent enforcement of the law to ensure the public's access to safe and effective medicines.The amendments to the laws on land administration and urban real estate administration are of great significance to empowering farmers with more property rights, protecting their legitimate rights and interests, and promoting rural vitalization and integrated urban-rural development, Li noted.During the session, lawmakers deliberated a report on the implementation of the national economic and social development plan, and a report on the implementation of this year's budget.Legislators also reviewed reports on the reform and development of preschool education, the enforcement of the water pollution prevention and control law, and the enforcement of the law on employment promotion, respectively.