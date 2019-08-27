HK chief executive says HK situation still under control, reiterates not to resign

Carrie Lam at a Tuesday conference. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said Tuesday that the situation in Hong Kong is still under government control and reiterated that she, as a responsible chief executive, will not resign.Protests over the weekend turned violent once again, prompting six policemen to take out their firearms and one of them fired a shot in the air.Lam said at a Tuesday press conference that any violence should not be glamorized and the government will use the rule of law to end the violence, which "not only benefits the start of a dialogue but also helps deal with in-depth problems in society."There is no need to establish an independent investigation committee as the existing Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) is capable of handling cases involving the conduct of the police, Lam said.Lam said the IPCC has already been working on public concerns about how the police deal with the protests. She said the Hong Kong police have exercised restraint and used minimal force in an appropriate way.Lam also noted that the protesters who knocked down smart street poles have disrupted the city's smart infrastructure impeding two years of work by the Hong Kong government and all walks of life."We have to say no to violence and we will not give up building a platform for dialogue," Lam said.