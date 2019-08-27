Highlights of 2019 Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain

Revellers perform during a parade of the 2019 Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on Aug. 26, 2019. Originated in the 1960s, the carnival is a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their cultures and traditions. (Photo: Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

