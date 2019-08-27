HOME >>
HKSAR chief executive promises maximum efforts to build dialogue platform, reiterates zero-tolerance to violence
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/27 12:20:18
Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam promised on Tuesday that the government will take maximum efforts to build the dialogue platform with the public.
Responding to escalated violent incidents during the weekend, Lam reiterated zero-tolerance to violence and said the police will make thorough investigation into all unlawful acts.
