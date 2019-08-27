China’s police chief vows to crack down on subversive, terrorist activities, safeguard political security ‘south gate’ Guangdong

Police ride motorcycle in a drill held in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province on August 6,with helicopters hovering over head. Photo: Courtesy of Shenzhen police

China's Minister of Public Security on Monday pledged to prevent and crack down on violent and terrorist activities, as well as infiltrative and subversive activities to safeguard China's political security "south gate," during his trip to South China's Guangdong Province.Guangdong Province leads China in provincial GDP volume, and is adjacent to Hong Kong, where protests have entered their 12th consecutive week.State Councilor Zhao Kezhi, also the Minister of Public Security, urged the Guangdong police to have a clear picture of the current situation and challenges, so as to defend national political security.His speech also aimed to serve as a pep talk for police forces in Guangdong to prepare for the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).Zhao encouraged the police forces to integrate information technology, such as big data and cloud computing, into their policing practices.He also affirmed police's contribution efforts to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and gave credit for the intelligence-led policing which provides more convenience to residents from Hong Kong and Macao.The ongoing chaos in Hong Kong has disturbed residents from both the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Many mainland netizens have been angered by Hong Kong's radical protesters' use of violence and called for an immediate stop to the chaos.On August 6, 12,000 police officers in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, participated in a drill which aimed to maintain social stability, encourage the morale of police forces and prepare for the anniversary of the founding of the PRC.The drill, however, attracted online attention as it featured emergency scenarios that resembled the ongoing riots in adjacent Hong Kong.On August 12, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said that radical protesters' attacking police officers with dangerous weapons is a crime, which showed signs of terrorism, and such crimes must be dealt with resolutely and in accordance with the law,Global Times