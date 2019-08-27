Fifth Ankara National Breed Standards Competition held in Turkey

Two French bulldogs are seen at the fifth Ankara National Breed Standards Competition in Ankara, Turkey, on Aug. 25, 2019. About 150 dogs from home and abroad took part in the competition organized by the Dog Breeds and Kinology Federation on Sunday. (Photo: Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

An American Akita is crowned at the fifth Ankara National Breed Standards Competition in Ankara, Turkey, on Aug. 25, 2019. About 150 dogs from home and abroad took part in the competition organized by the Dog Breeds and Kinology Federation on Sunday. (Photo: Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

A boy plays with a French bulldog at the fifth Ankara National Breed Standards Competition in Ankara, Turkey, on Aug. 25, 2019. About 150 dogs from home and abroad took part in the competition organized by the Dog Breeds and Kinology Federation on Sunday. (Photo: Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

An American Eskimo is seen at the fifth Ankara National Breed Standards Competition in Ankara, Turkey, on Aug. 25, 2019. About 150 dogs from home and abroad took part in the competition organized by the Dog Breeds and Kinology Federation on Sunday. (Photo: Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

A poodle is seen at the fifth Ankara National Breed Standards Competition in Ankara, Turkey, on Aug. 25, 2019. About 150 dogs from home and abroad took part in the competition organized by the Dog Breeds and Kinology Federation on Sunday. (Photo: Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

An American Akita is seen at the fifth Ankara National Breed Standards Competition in Ankara, Turkey, on Aug. 25, 2019. About 150 dogs from home and abroad took part in the competition organized by the Dog Breeds and Kinology Federation on Sunday. (Photo: Mustafa Kaya)

A Yorkshire Terrier and its owner participate in the fifth Ankara National Breed Standards Competition in Ankara, Turkey, on Aug. 25, 2019. About 150 dogs from home and abroad took part in the competition organized by the Dog Breeds and Kinology Federation on Sunday. (Photo: Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Two Maltese Terriers are seen at the fifth Ankara National Breed Standards Competition in Ankara, Turkey, on Aug. 25, 2019. About 150 dogs from home and abroad took part in the competition organized by the Dog Breeds and Kinology Federation on Sunday. (Photo: Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

A French bulldog is seen at the fifth Ankara National Breed Standards Competition in Ankara, Turkey, on Aug. 25, 2019. About 150 dogs from home and abroad took part in the competition organized by the Dog Breeds and Kinology Federation on Sunday. (Photo: Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)