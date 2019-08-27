China ordains 1st bishop since landmark deal with Vatican

Yao Shun, bishop of the diocese of Ulanqab in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was ordained on Monday at a church in Ulanqab. Photo: website of the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association

China has ordained the first bishop since it signed a landmark deal with the Vatican last year.Yao Shun, bishop of the diocese of Ulanqab in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was ordained on Monday.Bishop Meng Qinglu, who presided the ceremony, told the Global Times on Tuesday that it was held in a "solemn, harmonious and orderly" atmosphere.The ceremony was attended by nearly 100 priests and more than 1,200 Catholic faithful. Yao is the first bishop ordained in China since a provisional agreement on bishop appointment was signed in September 2018.During the ceremony the mandate of Pope Francis was mentioned, said Meng, who is also deputy chairman of Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association.Yao was nominated to be a bishop candidate in April, according to the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association's website.Meng said he was optimistic that the ordainment of Yao could be a good start for Beijing and the Holy See to agree to ordain more bishops in the future. "This is also the expectation from the Catholic community in China," he said.