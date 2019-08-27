Chandrajyoti pond at Saukhel near Pharping in Nepal

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/27 15:11:05

A bird flies over the Chandrajyoti pond at Saukhel near Pharping, about 20 km from the capital Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 26, 2019. (Photo: Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)


 

A tourist performs yoga in front of the Chandrajyoti pond at Saukhel near Pharping, about 20 km from the capital Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 26, 2019. (Photo: Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2019 shows the Chandrajyoti pond at Saukhel near Pharping, about 20 km from the capital Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo: Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)


 

A boy shows acrobatic skills near the Chandrajyoti pond at Saukhel near Pharping, about 20 km from the capital Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 26, 2019. (Photo: Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)


 

