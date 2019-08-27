Three-day anti-polio campaign held in Pakistan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/27 15:43:16

A child receives oral polio vaccine during an anti-polio campaign in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Aug. 26, 2019. A three-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


 

A medical staff marks a child after giving polio vaccine during an anti-polio campaign in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Aug. 26, 2019. A three-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


 

A child shows his marked finger after receiving polio vaccine during an anti-polio campaign in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Aug. 26, 2019. A three-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday. (Photo: Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus