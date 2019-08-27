Lovers of Tuscany’s ‘paradise’ beach have factory to thank

Source:AFP Published: 2019/8/27 16:53:40
Holidaymakers splash in the turquoise waters of the Rosignano Solvay beach in Tuscany and laze on its pristine white sands - most of them fully aware that the picture-perfect swimming spot owes its allure to a nearby factory.

The beach is named after the Solvay factory, which produces soda ash for making glass.

The plant denies polluting the surrounding coastline.

Tourists taking a dip or settling down in beach chairs for a light pasta lunch are not worried about the striking contrast between the waters off Rosignano Solvay and those of the Monte alla Rena beach.

Swimming is banned along a small stretch of the beach, but that is because of a strong current in the area.

