Lovers of Tuscany’s ‘paradise’ beach have factory to thank

Holidaymakers splash in the turquoise waters of the Rosignano Solvay beach in Tuscany and laze on its pristine white sands - most of them fully aware that the picture-perfect swimming spot owes its allure to a nearby factory.The beach is named after the Solvay factory, which produces soda ash for making glass.The plant denies polluting the surrounding coastline.Tourists taking a dip or settling down in beach chairs for a light pasta lunch are not worried about the striking contrast between the waters off Rosignano Solvay and those of the Monte alla Rena beach.Swimming is banned along a small stretch of the beach, but that is because of a strong current in the area.