Man discovers image of deceased father when using web map service

The aerial image provided by a web map service shows an old man is sitting on a couch at a shop front along the street. The picture was discovered by his son from Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo: screenshot of the video posted by Pear Video

The family of a deceased man whose image was captured before he died by a passing street mapping vehicle were touched to discover the photo, saying it is the only image taken of their patriarch in the last 20 years of his life.A street mapping app shows a grainy image of a man sitting just inside the store in front of the family's street-side shop in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province."This was my father. He was probably rolling a cigarette at the moment mapping vehicle passed," said a man surnamed Zhan in an online video as he points to the app on his mobile phone showing the image of his father.Zhan said his father didn't like to have his picture taken and he doesn't have a photo of his father taken during the last decades of his life."My father did not leave any photos of himself before he died, so we have had to use his photo on his ID card as his portrait," said Zhan, "the images of him (on the street-mapping app) are very precious to us.""This shows the warmth of technology," one netizen commented."You never know if there is a trace of you in the story of another person," another said.Pear Video