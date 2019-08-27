Not really dead chickens on the road

Squawking rubber chickens litter a highway after falling from a truck s in East China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday. Photo: screenshot of the video posted by Pear Video

Dozens of squawking chickens laying in the middle of a highway in East China surely must have left motorists feeling badly for running them over on Sunday; turns out however they were part of a load of rubber chickens that had fallen off the back of a truck.Two large boxes are seen in traffic monitoring video falling off the truck onto a highway in Zhejiang Province.Motorists swerve to avoid the boxes as the crew of the truck tries to recover them, until a driver smashes into one of boxes narrowly missing one of the truckers and scattering dozens of rubber chickens across all three lanes of the highway on Monday.Fortunately, there were no human or fowl casualties, but police fined the truck driver, according to Pear Video on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.The comical video of the dangerous situation was viewed over a million times as of Tuesday, with many commenting on the sloppy loading of the truck."I can't imagine the bloody scene if they were real chickens," one netizen commented.Pear Video