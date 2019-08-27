Shaking off rust

Both Northeast China and Shenzhen symbolize vital periods of development in China. One was an industrial region and trade hub in the 1900s, and the other transformed from a fishing valley into a metropolis.However, Northeast China has been labelled the "rust belt," which refers to a declining economy. Many young people from Northeast China choose to flock to more energetic metropolises for more opportunities. Shenzhen is one of their choices. As the revitalization policy conducted in Northeast China the younger generations have regained confidence in their hometowns.

Photo: IC

As the cradle of China's heavy industry in 1950, Northeast China seemed unable to breed the ambitions of the younger generations anymore.The three provinces in Northeast China, Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang have struggled with declining growth, falling investment and daunting business environment for years. Brain drain is the most obvious issue.Zhang Fanye, a 23-year-old Northeast Normal University graduate ventured to Shenzhen two years ago. He was born and raised in Songyuan, which is a typical resource-based city in Jilin Province, and is named the "Four Dragons of Economic Growth in North China" with Baotou, Hohhot, Erdos, in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Regions, and is rich in oil, coal and iron ore.Although some of his classmates chose to rely on the "black soil" which still has oil fields to drill, he's eager to lead a hustle and bustle life in an energetic metropolis.State-owned enterprises take up the majority of Songyuan, and he describes his hometown as stable."The living pace in Songyuan is quite slow, especially for people who work in state-owned enterprises," Zhang said.The night and frozen air come earlier than other cities in China, especially in winter. Local residents start to unwind as the twilight sets in. But the stable life without extra work and relatively low income brings Zhang uncertainty towards his career development, which is the driving reason for his decision to leave.There are many causes for the decelerating economic growth of Northeast China, and the obvious regional disparities are the main reasons."My classmates signed contracts with technical companies before they graduated," 25-year-old Harbin Institute of Technology graduate He said. Young people prefer to leave their hometown for new development.In China's Urban Development Potential Ranking in 2019, Shenzhen ranks first, whereas 80 percent of the cities in Northeast China rank 200 and above.As e-payments have become an essential part of young people's lifestyles around the nation, if you look at Northeast China's situation, the internet industry is just taking off.The ride hailing services and bicycle sharing development in Jinzhou has been slow to take off, Zhang told the Global Times. He visited his friend when he returned from Shenzhen, and it took him over a half an hour to get a cab on the car-hailing app, Didi."The huge gap makes me want a more alternative lifestyle," Zhang said.The fuzzy snow, cold dry air, and warm heating installations have become the 23-year-old Liu's nostalgia who has lived in Shenzhen for three years. Humid air and drizzling raindrops make up Shenzhen's winter.To ease her homesickness, Liu bought photos of snow in a Shenzhen art gallery."I wish Shenzhen could snow like my hometown," Liu said.As one of the coastal "sunbelt" cities, Shenzhen never snows and never sleeps. An index ranking of cities' nightlifes launched by China Business Network in 2017 shows that only three northern cities are on the top 20 list. Even Beijing ranks after Shenzhen.The growing internet industry and neon economy has injected vigor into this sleepless city."Working 24/7, 365 is a way of life for every young person who wants success in Shenzhen," Liu said.Shenzhen is attractive not only because of its social welfare, which includes easier household registration, more accommodation subsidies, and most importantly, its vibrancy."Shenzhen belongs to the younger generation who wants to learn something new," 27-year-old surnamed Guo from Shenyang, Liaoning Province said. Guo has recently got his household registration."You try your best to keep up with the pace in Shenzhen, but it may change overnight," Guo said.The Chinese government issued a set of new guidelines that aim to build Shenzhen into a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics on August 18, which will help deepen reform and expand opening-up comprehensively."You can feel that when Shenzhen is changing you, you are changing Shenzhen as well," Zhang said.Although Northeast China has been absent from the 20-year internet industry development, it recently joined the second half of the game.The local economy in the Northeast had bottomed out, and it's time to embrace vitality.Recently, several internet giants including Alibaba,Tencent and Jingdong have invested in the three northeastern provinces, which sheds light on digitalizing Northeast China.Shenyang Evening News reported that Beidahuang Group and Alibaba signed a strategic cooperation agreement to accelerate e-commerce development in the region.According to Tencent News, Tencent and the People's Government of Liaoning Province conducted cooperation to build a digital Liaoning."The property-purchasing limitation started in Shenyang and house prices rose at the same time," sales manager surnamed Li said, who works at Homelink in Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning.China enacted implementation plans to set up trial free trade zones in six provinces and regions including Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Specific measures were put forward to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the real economy and to build transport and logistics hubs in Russia and Northeast Asia."In the future, young people can also have an alternative choice in Northeast China," Guo said.However, rejuvenating Northeast China is a long-term project."The investment just ignites passion when it comes to the market that still has a long way to go," Wang said.