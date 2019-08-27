Beijing urges Canberra not to interfere in Chinese-Australian Yang Jun’s espionage case

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang at the press conference on Tuesday Photo: Foreign Ministry website

China on Tuesday urged Australia not to interfere in China's judicial proceedings after confirming that Chinese-Australian Yang Jun, or Yang Hengjun, as referred to in Western media, was arrested on Friday by Beijing State Security Bureau on suspicion of espionage.Yang's arrest was approved by China's procuratorial organs and the case is under further investigation, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a routine press conference on Tuesday.The Chinese national security organ will handle the case in accordance with the laws and fully protect Yang's rights, Geng said. Yang is in stable health, he said.Geng's remarks were made after Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne expressed concern and disappointment at Yang's arrest.Payne reportedly said that she had serious concerns for Yang's welfare and about the conditions under which he is being been held.China expressed strong dissatisfaction at the Australian government's statement, Geng said."I would like to stress that China is a country ruled by law and Australia should earnestly respect China's judicial sovereignty and not interfere in the lawful handling of the case by the Chinese side," Geng said.Yang was first reported "missing" by Western media in January.The Chinese Foreign Ministry later confirmed Yang was detained for allegedly engaging in activities undermining China's national security.Global Times