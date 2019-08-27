Beijing residents call for eased car plate issuance amid market slump

In Beijing's fourth car plate lottery draw on Monday morning, there were a record 2,622 candidates competing for every license plate, and new applicants for new energy vehicles will have to wait in line for nine years for their turn, according to Beijing Daily. Many citizens expect the city to release looser policies, while an expert called for license plate distribution methods to be improved.Many citizens have suggested the family should be the unit in the car lottery system instead of individuals. "Families without a car should have priority," said a citizen surnamed Chen. According to the Beijing Daily, the city has begun research into the relevant policies.In June, the transportation departments of Shenzhen and Guangzhou of South China's Guangdong Province loosened car purchase controls. According to an industry insider, promoting car consumption is the major reason behind the decision to loosen the policy, the Xinhua News Agency reported."Beijing has had a car plate lottery system for 10 years, and the applicants' situation is different compared with when the policy was first introduced, so further adjustments to plate distribution are necessary," said Xu Kangming, a transportation expert. Xu believes that policies should be adjusted to favor applicants who have been unsuccessful in the lottery draw for many years, such as granting them a plate if they have been unable to obtain one for a certain number of years.Beijing introduced its car number control policy in 2011. From the beginning of 2011 to the end of 2017, there was a net increase of 954,000 cars in the city, and the rate of increase dropped to 2.4 percentage from 23.3 percent in 2010. The car plate lottery system has curbed the spiraling increase in car numbers and played an important role in traffic congestion control, according to the Beijing Daily.