Hong Kong organization offers reward for help in catching violent protesters

A Hong Kong organization has posted offers of a reward in local media calling for tips that can lead to the arrest of radical protesters who used violence to disturb Hong Kong's social order and defy the national flag.Several local media outlets, such as Wen Wei Po and Takunpao all published the full-page announcement, Wen Wei Po reported on Tuesday.The announcement reads "violence and illegal assembly by a very small number of people since June has hurt Hong Kong badly. After our national flag was thrown into the harbor on August 8, we decided to offer a reward for the arrest of those rioters who caused 30 cases of violence," said the announcement.According to local media, the amount of the reward will reach 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,400).For tips about mobs who stormed into and vandalized the Hong Kong Legislative Council building and who "desecrated the Hong Kong SAR's emblem" in July 1, the organization offers 500,000 Hong Kong dollars.The organizers said "we come from all walks of life and hope social order can be restored in Hong Kong. The reward money comes entirely from civilians. Crowd funding activities will be launched in the future."The organization also promised that the identities of informants will be kept strictly confidential.In early August, a video circulating online showed some black-clad radicals scaling a flagpole near Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor and removing the Chinese national flag from it, while some accomplices used umbrellas to keep the whole act from public view.Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, also offered a reward of 1 million Hong Kong dollars for those offering useful information leading to the capture of protesters who threw the Chinese national flag into the sea.Before that, protesters also stormed into and vandalizing the Legislative Council (LegCo) building in Hong Kong and defaced the Chinese national emblem.Global Times