China announces new measures to support spending amid pressure

Consumers at a shopping mall in Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Saturday Photo: IC

China on Tuesday announced measures to prop up consumption in a wide range of areas from retail to vehicles to energy, as the country faces a deteriorating external environment and domestic consumption plays an increasingly critical role in stabilizing economic growth.In a guideline, the State Council, China's cabinet, issued 20 directives that aim to create a better environment for domestic spending. Among other measures, China will gradually relax or lift restrictions on car purchases and offer support for purchases of new-energy vehicles.Vehicle sales, which account for a huge proportion of consumption in China, have been on the decline. In July, auto sales in the world's largest car market dropped 4.3 percent, marking the 13th consecutive decline, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufactures.China will build more shopping malls and deploy state-of-the-art methods to make it easier for consumers to spend money on everything from groceries to luxury goods to online content, according to the guideline. Measures were also announced to expand sales channels for agricultural goods and export-oriented products."Affected by both internal and external factors ... consumption is still facing some limitations and difficulties… the consumption environment still needs to be improved and the potential needs to be released," the State Council said in the guideline.The Chinese economy is facing persistent downward pressure, as it undergoes a profound transformation to high-quality growth and as the country is locked in a trade war with the US.Consumption has also taken a hit from the downward pressure. In July, retail sales grew by 7.6 percent year-on-year, or 2.2 percentage points slower than in the previous month, said the Ministry of Commerce