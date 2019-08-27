China urges G7 to stop meddling in HK affairs

China expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition on Tuesday to a statement from the Group of Seven (G7) summit about Hong Kong, and urged G7 members to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs."According to international law and the basic principle of international relations, no country or organization has the right to intervene in Hong Kong affairs under the disguise of the Sino-British Joint Declaration," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a routine press conference on Tuesday.Geng stressed that Hong Kong affairs are purely a matter for China, and no foreign government, organization or individual is allowed to interfere.Hong Kong's rule of law, social order, economy and international image have all suffered a strong impact from violent demonstrations that have lasted for over two months, and no one cares more about Hong Kong's prosperity and stability than the Chinese people, including Hong Kong residents, Geng said.Geng's remarks came in response to a G7 statement released on Monday in France, which said that the G7 group "reaffirms the existence and importance of the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 on Hong Kong and calls for violence to be avoided."The ultimate purpose and core of the Sino-British Joint Declaration is to ensure Hong Kong's return to China and for China to resume sovereignty over Hong Kong. The Chinese Government started exercising jurisdiction over Hong Kong in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region after Hong Kong's return, Geng said.Global Times