Costco defies Trump withdrawal call

Local residents line up for a membership sign-up at the first physical store of Costco in the Chinese mainland in Shanghai, on August 24. Photo: IC

US retailer giant Costco opened its first brick-and-mortar supermarket in China on Tuesday, a move that directly contradicted US President Donald Trump's call for US companies to withdraw from China and laid bare the reality of China's irresistible market for some US companies despite bilateral trade tension.Its pick of timing to enter China seems questionable, as China has passed its golden era when it comes to physical retail, while Beijing and Washington are embroiled in a trade war that showed signs of escalation over the weekend. But considering the unexpected ardent response from local Chinese people, it may be that Costco made the right choice.Costco operates a chain of membership-only warehouse clubs around the world and is known for its relatively cheap prices.Although the store is located in a part of suburban Shanghai that is more than one hour's drive from the city center, and it opened on a weekday, the US supermarket drew thousands of residents who stormed the store.Some even came especially to get a look. One customer told the Global Times that she got up early and traveled for three hours to the supermarket. The person has been a fan of Costco's online store. "But I didn't expect such chaos on the first day," she said.An employee of Costco told the Global Times that as many as 130,000 people had signed up for membership as of Monday night.So many cars showed up that there was a traffic jam, forcing buses to change their routes. Costco employees had to control the crowd of customers at times, and shoppers faced long lines to pay.Zhang Sihan, Costco's Asian president, said that although Costco is not the first overseas membership warehouse retail supermarket to enter China, he believed that Costco's products and services will bring a refreshing experience to Chinese customers, according to a statement Costco sent to the Global Times.Costco may open other stores in Shanghai, but it has not decided on dates or locations, the company said.

Photo: IC