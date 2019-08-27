India eyes greater cooperation with China

India expects greater ­cooperation in tourism and ­cultural exchanges to enhance its bilateral ties with China, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said on Tuesday.As two of the largest and fastest-growing developing countries, a "stable, peaceful and balanced relationship" is essential for both countries, Misri said. He added that the two countries have made great achievements in cooperating in fields such as economy and people-to-people exchanges.Trade value between the two countries reached a record $95 billion in 2018, a 35 percent increase since 2016.India has increasingly invested in China and significant Chinese investments are taking place in India, including on cutting-edge sectors such as automobiles, electronic components and engineering machinery, said Misri.The two countries have been engaging in numerous cultural exchanges, but the mutual ­understanding among ordinary people is far from sufficient.Promoting tourism and cultural exchanges will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap, Misri said.The two countries have improved relations since the informal Wuhan summit in 2018.Foreign ministers of the two countries met earlier this month in Beijing, as they discussed the ­preparations for Chinese ­President Xi ­Jinping's visit to India for the second ­informal meeting with Modi later this year.