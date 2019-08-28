National political advisors discuss education development

Wang Yang (C, front), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a plenary meeting of the eighth meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

RELATED ARTICLES: China issues new guideline to improve compulsory education

Chinese political advisors put forward suggestions for education development at a plenary meeting of a three-day session of the country's top political advisory body Tuesday.Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the meeting.The political advisors called for accelerated legislation on preschool education and measures to make preschool education more accessible and affordable.They suggested an improved examination system to reduce students' burden as well as an innovated higher education system to cultivate more innovative talents.They also called for more efforts to improve the country's rural education, including training more rural teachers and enabling education resources to be shared between urban and rural areas via the Internet.The Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC on Monday opened its eighth session to discuss education development.