76th Venice Int'l Film Festival to kick off

People wait in line to buy film tickets for the 76th Venice International Film Festival in Venice Lido, Italy, on Aug. 27, 2019. The 76th Venice International Film Festival will kick off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Journalists work at a press room of the 76th Venice International Film Festival in Venice Lido, Italy, on Aug. 27, 2019. The 76th Venice International Film Festival will kick off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members prepare for the opening ceremony of the 76th Venice International Film Festival in Venice Lido, Italy, on Aug. 27, 2019. The 76th Venice International Film Festival will kick off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows a billboard for the 76th Venice International Film Festival in Venice Lido, Italy. The 76th Venice International Film Festival will kick off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman rides past a billboard for the 76th Venice International Film Festival in Venice Lido, Italy, on Aug. 27, 2019. The 76th Venice International Film Festival will kick off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man rides past a billboard for the 76th Venice International Film Festival in Venice Lido, Italy, on Aug. 27, 2019. The 76th Venice International Film Festival will kick off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Flowers are see in front of the Cinema Palace prior to the 76th Venice International Film Festival in Venice Lido, Italy, Aug. 27, 2019. The 76th Venice International Film Festival will kick off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)