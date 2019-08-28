Nepal's deaf students receive donation from China

Students pose for photos with representatives from China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Aug. 27, 2019. Over 300 deaf students in Nepal have been benefited by the school bag donation project of China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA). Amid a special function organized in Central Higher Secondary School for Deaf in the capital city Kathmandu on Tuesday, CFPA distributed more than 300 school bags along with stationary items to the deaf students. (Photo: Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)





