Eco-China: Ecological environment of Gansu improved

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2019 shows cole flowers in Minle County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in the convergence zone of the Loess Plateau, the Mongolian Plateau and the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Gansu Province in northwest China strides across various landforms including grasslands, forests, deserts, wetlands and mountains. In recent years, through persistent efforts on protecting water conservation area, containing desertification and resuming forests from farmlands, the ecological environment of Gansu has witnessed continuous improvement. Qilian Mountains, an important protection barrier of ecological system in western China, has nourished vast lands in the Hexi Corridor with rich snowmelt, which enables farmlands there to become a major production area of commodity grain and industrial crops. Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southern Gansu acts as an ecological function area for water supplement of the Yellow River and biodiversity of Qinling-Bashan mountainous regions. More than 7.3 million mu (about 486,667 hectares) of wetland in Gannan supplies over ten billion of cubic meters of water to the Yellow River. Featuring various landscapes and colorful cultures, Gansu Province has become a great attraction among tourists at home and abroad. From Aug. 25 to 27, the "Gansu Day" event is held at the ongoing Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, in which a diversified Gansu is exhibited. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2019 shows the scenery of wetland and grasslands in Maqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 11, 2019 shows the Shen'an Yellow River Bridge in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2019 shows a herd of horses at Shandan horse ranch in northwest China's Gansu Province.

A migratory bird flies over the Qingtu Lake in Minqin County of Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 13, 2019. Once had been dried for around 50 years until 2010, the lake was revived due to years of desertification control efforts.

Photo taken on July 27, 2019 shows a flock of goats in a pasture at the foot of Qilian Mountains in northwest China.

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 26, 2018 shows a molten-salt solar thermal power plant in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.

White swans fly on the Xiaosugan lake wetland in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 5, 2019.

Staff members of Babusha forest farm pave straws to prevent and control desertification in Gulang County of Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 26, 2019.

Tourists visit the Gansu Garden at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2019.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2019 shows the Da Haltent River in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of Xixiasong scenic area in Chengxian County of Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Tourists visit Jiayu Pass in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 15, 2017.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2016 shows the Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2016 shows a view of the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Tourists visit the Gansu Garden at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2019.

Photo taken on June 2, 2019 shows a yacht sailing in the Liujiaxia Reservoir in Yongjing County, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows the snow scenery of Qilian Mountains in northwest China.