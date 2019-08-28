Shenzhen tasked with working out a popular crypto-currency for China

Local leading tech firms such as Tencent as well as state-run financial institutions are now researching technique frameworks for cryptocurrency innovation, local industry insiders said.



As Facebook touts to launch its ambitious Libra, China's experiment with digital currency seems to be gaining momentum. Some suggest that Chinese firms had better form an alliance with some foreign countries, such as Pakistan or India and those in the



China's central government released a document on August 18 that aims to build Shenzhen into a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Under Beijing's guidelines, the central government supports all innovative applications such as digital currency research and mobile payment.



"This is the first time that an official document has recognized and encouraged digital currency research and development. It has cheered up the city and inspired many local industries to work hard," Shentu Qingchun, CEO of Shenzhen-based blockchain firm BankLedger, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Industry insiders told the Global Times on condition of anonymity that China's top tech firms, such as Tencent and Alibaba, as well as state-owned giant banks, have begun research on related underlying techniques that support the development of a government -backed cryptocurrency.



"Tencent has made several proposals based on its wildly-popular online payment wallet Tenpay," a source said.



In Shenzhen, some leading tech and financial companies, including China Merchants Bank (CMB), have kicked off relevant technological research for "things indicated by the central bank" last year, Sha Sha, Chief Operating Officer of Shenzhen-based blockchain company Chainfor, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



China banned Initial Coin Offerings in 2017 and halted direct biocoin-yuan trading due to concerns about financial risks. Yet signaling a loosening grip, officials from the People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, said in early August that China will accelerate the research and development of its digital currency under a project called "digital currency for electronic payments."



Officials also said that the central bank will designate several operating institutions to research into related technologies. And just like horse-racing, whoever gets the best technological solution which will be broadly welcomed and accepted by the market will be the winner.



Shenzhen Financial Technology Co (SFT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the PBC which is founded in June 2018, has kept their recruiting process open, Shentu said. The firm released job positions for blockchain engineers and research fellows in early August on online job-hunting platforms, media reports said.



SFT released certain blockchain applications beforehand, such as blockchain-based supply chain finance, but none involved applications for digital currency, industry players said.



Accelerating Process



Observers said that launching the pilot project in Shenzhen could accelerate China's push into working out its own digital currency.



"Shenzhen is an ideal destination for China to begin digital currency experiments thanks to its premium position as one of the world's technology powerhouse. The city has an innovative gene. It has given birth to hundreds of fintech firms which have accumulated world-leading blockchain technologies and widespread applications," Shentu said. "We now need a clear starting gun."



Meng Yan, Vice President of the Digital Asset Research Institute, told the Global Times that Shenzhen carries special weight in terms of fintech innovation.



"If the pilot program in the city is successful, it could be copied and promoted across China fairly quickly. If the program derails, it is also easy to bring it back to the right track in Shenzhen," Meng said.



Shentu added that Shenzhen's geographic adjacency to Hong Kong allows for the landing of complicated applications of digital currencies in the special administrative region, as Hong Kong - an international financial hub - supports payment, settlement and clearing of a wide range of global currencies.



"Having the ability to design a digital currency is one thing, but being able to be accepted by the market and the broader consumers is another thing. And China has a competitive edge in the latter," Shentu said.



In June, US tech firm Facebook announced the Libra stablecoin, which it said will be pegged with a basket of currencies such as the US dollar, the pound, the euro and the yen. The Chinese yuan is exempted from the basket, and the 30 institutions working with Libra did not include a Chinese company. Some said that the move shows the US' desire to shut China out of the digital payment innovation.



"To claim a foothold in the international currency battle, Chinese firms should also join hands with countries along BRI, with





