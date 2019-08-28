Highlights of exhibition on major archaeological discoveries, research achievements in Henan

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows pottery figurines during an exhibition at Zhengzhou Museum in central China's Henan Province. The exhibition on major archaeological discoveries and research achievements in Henan in the past 70 years kicked off here on Tuesday, displaying 1,225 sets of exhibits. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos of exhibits during an exhibition at Zhengzhou Museum in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 27, 2019. The exhibition on major archaeological discoveries and research achievements in Henan in the past 70 years kicked off here on Tuesday, displaying 1,225 sets of exhibits. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows a bronze plaque during an exhibition at Zhengzhou Museum in central China's Henan Province. The exhibition on major archaeological discoveries and research achievements in Henan in the past 70 years kicked off here on Tuesday, displaying 1,225 sets of exhibits. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows pottery figurines during an exhibition at Zhengzhou Museum in central China's Henan Province. The exhibition on major archaeological discoveries and research achievements in Henan in the past 70 years kicked off here on Tuesday, displaying 1,225 sets of exhibits. (Photo: Xinhua)

