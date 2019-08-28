Adelaide Zoo in Australia

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2019 shows meerkats at the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia. Adelaide Zoo is the second oldest zoo in Australia, boasting a history of more than 130 years with more than 2,500 animals. (Photo: Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2019 shows a white-cheeked gibbon at the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia. (Photo: Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2019 shows an emperor tamarin at the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia. (Photo: Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2019 shows an echidna at the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia. (Photo: Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2019 shows a mandrill at the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia. (Photo: Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2019 shows an Australian pelican at the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia. (Photo: Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2019 shows a wombat at the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia. (Photo: Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

