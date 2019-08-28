People with disabilities take part in rally in Jakarta, Indonesia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/28 15:00:06

A woman with disability takes part in a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2019. Indonesians with disabilities appealed to the government during a rally on Tuesday to help them get job, protect their rights and end public discriminations against them. (Photo: Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)


 

