People with disabilities take part in rally in Jakarta, Indonesia

A woman with disability takes part in a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2019. Indonesians with disabilities appealed to the government during a rally on Tuesday to help them get job, protect their rights and end public discriminations against them. (Photo: Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

