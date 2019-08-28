Rural scenery of Liuguang Village in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/28 15:19:09

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows the rural scenery of Liuguang Village in Wantanhe Township of Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows the rural scenery of Liuguang Village in Wantanhe Township of Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows the rural scenery of Liuguang Village in Wantanhe Township of Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows the rural scenery of Liuguang Village in Wantanhe Township of Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows the rural scenery of Liuguang Village in Wantanhe Township of Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus