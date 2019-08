Syrians buy school supplies ahead of new school year in Damascus

Syrians buy school supplies ahead of a new school year in Damascus, Syria, on Aug. 27, 2019. (Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Syrians buy school supplies ahead of a new school year in Damascus, Syria, on Aug. 27, 2019. (Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Syrians buy school supplies ahead of a new school year in Damascus, Syria, on Aug. 27, 2019. (Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Syrians buy school supplies ahead of a new school year in Damascus, Syria, on Aug. 27, 2019. (Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Syrians buy school supplies ahead of a new school year in Damascus, Syria, on Aug. 27, 2019. (Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)