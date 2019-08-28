IRNA unveils its Chinese page

Photo: IRNA
On the occasion of the 'Government Week' in Iran which coincides with days close to the 70th establishment anniversary of the Republic of China, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) officially launched its Chinese page on Monday.
The inauguration ceremony was held in the attendance of Managing Director of Iran's mainstream news agency Zia Hashemi, China's Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua and officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs
.
IRNA publishes its news in Persian, English, Russian, Turkish, French, Urdu, German and Spanish and its Chinese page will be its ninth outlet in foreign languages.
Speaking in the inauguration ceremony of the new service, Hashemi noted that extensive relations between Iran and China urges both sides to further develop cooperation in media field.
Referring to multiple areas of cooperation existing between the two nations including culture, society, economy, science and tourism, he said media are responsible to promote and publicize these capacities.
He also referred to the launching of IRNA's Chinese page as a turning point in development of Iran-China media cooperation.
Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador described the establishment of the Chinese desk in IRNA as an important step towards promoting friendly relations between two countries.
Referring to 'Belt and Road
Initiative', Chang Hua expressed satisfaction over the fact that Iran, too, welcomed the initiative.