Iran's trade balance positive this year

RELATED ARTICLES: New model to fill the gap left by US in Iran economy

Iranian Finance Minister Farhad Dejpasand said on Tuesday that Iran's trade balance was positive in the past five months, indicating suitable pace of exports despite problems faced by the country.Addressing a session of dialogue between the government and private sector of West Azarbaijan, he added, "Current Iranian year (started March 21) saw a surge in exports, as it registered 29 percent increase in terms of weight compared to that for the same period last year."Stressing the need for state and private sector to join hands to achieve economic breakthroughs, he said that currently great efforts are underway to promote non-oil exports.Describing privatization as one of the main policies of the government, Dejpasand said that if the private sector has the lion's share, the country's economy will experience a sustainable situation.