National Library of China celebrates 110th anniversary with exhibition and academic forum

The National Library of China Photo: Courteasy of The National Library of China



The archeologist ckecks ancient books. Photo: Courteasy of The National Library of China



The recovered ancient book Xunzi Photo: Courteasy of The National Library of China



A press conference on the upcoming 110th anniversary of The National Library of China was held in Beijing on Wednesday.

At the beginning of September, the library will hold an exhibition of ancient books and an international academic forum on library management and operations to celebrate its 110th anniversary.

The exhibition, scheduled for September 7, will focus on the protection and inheritance of ancient Chinese books.

The exhibition will be co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, State Administration of Cultural Heritage and The National Library of China. It will gather more than 300 precious ancient books from roughly 40 public institutions and about 30 individual collectors.

Some newly discovered ancient books such as the ancient rime dictionary Jingyou Libu Yunlue in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) from the Nanjing Library and the first Tibetan Buddhist canon Kangyur from the Sera Monastery, which was gifted to the monastery by the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) Yongle Emperor in 1410, will be displayed at the exhibition.

The exhibition will also show the results of the ancient books preservation program. The recovered Zhaocheng Jin Tripitaka in Jin Dynasty (1115-1234), Yongle Encyclopedia in Ming Dynasty and other ancient books will also be shown to the visitors.

About 300 experts from more than 10 countries will attend the academic forum, which will be held on September 9-10. The theme of the forum will be the application of the latest technology libraries and how to uncover new development paths.

More information about the events can be found on the official website of The National Library of China: http://nlc.cn/