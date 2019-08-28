Poor parents pride: daughter gets into top college

Zou Xuerong receives letter of administration from Jilin University, Northeast China's Jilin Province. Photo: screenshot of the video posted by Pear Video

An underprivileged high school grad in Central China's Hubei Province, whose parents are disabled, has achieved her family's dream after she was accepted to study at Jilin University, one of China's top 20 universities.Zou Xuerong's story of her childhood struggles, posted on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Thursday, received 1.75 million views in two hours.Zou and her parents live in Xiangyang and have an annual income of less than 5,000 yuan ($698). Her father suffers from a leg disability and her mother is blind."Because of my parents' conditions, I have had to get myself ready for school since I was in second grade," Zou told Pear Video in a post on Sina Weibo. She said she didn't have money to buy any new clothes in high school.Despite their low income, Zou was never forced into the workforce as her family believes only knowledge can change a person's destiny. She was, however, pushed hard to study hard."My father was extremely strict with me. Sometimes he tied my hair to my chair in case I fell asleep," Zou said. "I used to hate him, but now I understand he was doing me good."You need to stand on your own feet," said the father. "No matter how poor our family is, we are determined to send our daughter to a top university and get a good education.""I hope the girl will have a bright future, her story is really inspiring," said a Net user."She can apply for scholarship and subsidy from the university, and I hope she enjoys her college life," said another.The report didn't say how her family will be able to afford Zuo's tuition.Pear Video