Trekkers free rare infant monkey caught in a tree

A rarely seen Tibetan macaque that had one of its arms stuck in the fork of tree branch was freed by several climbers in Longquan, East China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday. Photo: screenshot of the video posted by Pear Video

A tiny infant monkey that had its arm stuck between branches of a tree and was freed by a mountaineering team is a Tibetan macaque, which is a rarely seen and endangered species.A team of mountaineers on a trek in Shi Ma Long canyon, East China's Zhejiang Province encountered the trapped infant monkey on Saturday, according to Pear Video on Sina Weibo on Tuesday.When one of the trekkers noticed the monkey in the forest didn't run away, they approached it. They soon discovered the little one's predicament.The video shows a man needing only one gloved hand to help free the tiny infant, which didn't appear to struggle, and lift it on a nearby rock. The video didn't report if the infant was able to find its mother.A survey conducted by Zhejiang Province estimates that there were only 200 Tibetan macaques, which roam in eastern Tibet Autonomous Region and areas of Zhejiang, Guangdong and Shaanxi provinces."The mountaineering team carried out the rescue in an appropriate and scientific way," local police officer Wu Chao told Pear Video."The climbers were wearing gloves and the rescue took less than a minute," Wu noted.Wu said the police freed another Tibetan macaque that was in a similar pickle in 2017.Pear Video