Beijing’s International Horticultural Exhibition to celebrate Peru Day

Peru exhibition space at Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong in 2018. Photo: Courtesy of Promperu



Peru Day will be celebrated at the International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing on September 1, organizers of the event announced on Wednesday.

Native Peruvian products will be promoted throughout the day, such as its indigenous potatoes, quinoa and cocoa. Peru's most recently-created brand will also be presented at the event: 'Coffees from Peru' Exhibitions, tasting sessions and Peruvian culture performances will be held on the sidelines of the event.

The importance of Asian markets for supporting Peru's economy is indisputable. In 2018, Peru's agricultural exports to Asia amounted to $617 million, showing growth of 22 percent compared to the previous year. One of the most important destination markets for Peruvian fruit and vegetables was China. Grapes, avocados, cranberries and bananas topped the list of the most-exported products to Asian markets in 2018.

Meanwhile, Peru has been chosen by Asia's leading international trade fair for fresh produce, Asia Fruit Logistica, as its partner country. The trade fair will be taking place for the 12th time from September 4 to 6 at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. This is the first time it will be showcasing a specific market in recognition of its tremendous export offerings.