Epstein accusers detail sexual abuse claims

Alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein wept in court Tuesday as they told an extraordinary US hearing held weeks after his death how they were sexually abused by the disgraced financier.More than a dozen women - some speaking through tears, others with their voices breaking - described how he "stole" their dreams and "robbed" them of their innocence.Epstein, 66, hung himself in his New York prison cell earlier this month while awaiting trial on charges he trafficked young women for sex, depriving alleged victims of their day in court.Tuesday's hearing was scheduled so they could tell their stories before the case against him is dismissed. It was the first time most of the women had spoken publicly about Epstein."Today we stand together. I will not remain a victim and be silent for one more day," said actress Anouska De Georgiou, who said she was sexually abused by Epstein.The women hugged and consoled each other after returning from the podium where they addressed the Manhattan federal court, some reading from statements, others going without.A few cried as they listened to testimony that sounded all too familiar to their own: vulnerable young women who were recruited, groomed, and then coerced into having sex with a multi-millionaire.Chauntae Davies described how she spent two weeks "vomiting myself to death" in a hospital after being raped by Epstein after she was recruited to give him massages, detailing his "sick abuse of young girls.""Every public humiliation I have endured I have suffered and he has won," she said.Another victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was "haunted forever" by being raped by Epstein."I was his slave. I felt powerless and ashamed," she said, adding that Epstein had threatened to kill her if she wasn't a virgin.The majority of those who spoke expressed their outrage at Epstein's suicide on August 10."I feel very angry and sad because justice has never been served in this case," said Courtney Wild, describing Epstein as a "coward."Jennifer Araoz said that "even in death Jeffrey Epstein is trying to hurt me."