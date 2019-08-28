LGBT community finds more sense of security with new legal provision

A bustling street Photo: VCG

Time to act

Wang Yue has never forgotten the hopeless feeling he had on a summer night in 2016, when his boyfriend broke his legs and asked him to sign for him to undergo urgent surgery, only for the doctor to refuse him because he was just a "friend" and not a "family member."Now, holding his "consensual custody" document, Wang can feel secure in the knowledge that in the future, somebody will have the legal right to take care of him when he grows old or becomes ill. More importantly, it is a promise to his boyfriend that he is his life partner "to a certain legal extent."Chinese law stipulates that before performing surgeries, special examinations or special treatments, a medical institution must obtain the consent of the patient or the signature of one of his or her family members.However, for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) group, who have seen great progress in terms of equal rights in recent years in China but for whom same-sex marriage is illegal, the regulation left many of them in a dilemma.This shadow was finally lifted in 2017 when China revised its general provisions of civil law, allowing people above 18 years old with independent capacity to register a person as legal consensual custodian.The LGBT community hailed it as an important move that will help protect the group's rights, solve living inconveniences and further reduce discrimination against them.When Wang, a 40-year-old state-owned company employee from Yichang, Central China's Hubei Province, joined an LGBT rights advocacy group in 2016, he received a slew of questions from the group members' parents: "Who will take care of my child when they grow old and who can sign for them in hospital?"By chance, a lawyer had told him about the consensual custody document, which ensures that same-sex couples have the legal basis to exercise civil rights on behalf of the other party when a partner loses civil capacity. Notarization of guardianship in addition to property inheritance basically has the same legal effect as a marriage certificate, lawyers say."When my mother died in May 2018 of illness, I began to think I needed to find a guarantee for my future, and it was also time to give my boyfriend a 'formal' status," Wang told the Global Times.

Wang Yue participates in an activity promoting LGBT rights protection in Xiangyang, Hubei Province. Photo: Courtesy of Wang Yue

Legal recognition