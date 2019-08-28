Players quietly push for revenues

A sizeable number of top male tennis players, including some big stars, are backing a petition seeking a major prize money boost from Grand Slams and other tournaments in a behind-the-scenes revenue fight at the US Open.And women's players might join them in the battle.Canada's Vasek Pospisil pulled the cover off the turmoil Tuesday amid reports that up to 100 players have signed the petition."There are a lot of players," said Pospisil. "We have big names as well."Pospisil says only the top 100 ATP Tour players make money because only 14 percent of the sport's revenues goes back to the players.And he has talked to WTA player council members, including Sloane Stephens, who have similar goals and seek a united effort for more money from tournaments."We all want to make our tours better. The more unified we are going in that direction the better," she said. "I love that he's so passionate about changing the atmosphere and making our tours better. I think that's what we need right now."The world No.216, at his lowest spot since May 2011, played down the notion players could threaten not to play to force greater profit sharing from ATP and Grand Slam events."It's just a very gentle, 'Can we come to the negotiation table and can you just explain to us why it has to be a certain way, why it has to be 14 percent?" he said.Pospisil upset Russian ninth seed Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach a second-round match with American Tennys Sandgren.Players seek better incomes for those outside the top 100 who still play significant roles in Grand Slam events."The players get 14 percent of the revenues, 7 percent to the women, 7 percent to the men," Pospisil said."Our sport is doing so incredibly well, but there's still just 100 players or so that are making a good living. I think it shouldn't be that way when the sport is so incredibly profitable."But it's normal because the players are relatively powerless in their positions with the tournaments."We don't have legal representation that just solely looks out for the players' best interests. How are you ever going to have fairness? It's business."Pospisil cites North American team sports leagues, where ownership and players split revenues about 50-50.Stephens seeks more money for younger players and those a level below the elites."The girls that are below us that struggle a bit more, they deserve a little bit more because they are part of our tour," Stephens said. "I think helping the younger girls coming up... they need a little bit of support."My biggest thing will be just making sure they get that support. Coming up, the prize money is increased, all that stuff that's really important when you're younger."Pospisil, who has had lawyers talk to men's players, also noted that more expense and efforts needed to get into the top-­money Slams.