China opposes US official’s negative remarks on BRI

China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday firmly opposed comments by US National Security Advisor John Bolton that it said tarnish the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI), saying he is interfering with the relationship of other countries.
Unlike the concept of "America First" as held by some Americans, China has been sticking to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits when developing cooperation within the framework of the BRI with more than 160 countries and regions including Ukraine, Geng Shuang, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, told a regular briefing.
The comment followed remarks by John Bolton, the US National Security Advisor, who spoke of the potential "risks" brought by Chinese investment in Ukraine when he visited Kiev, capital of the European country on Tuesday, the Kyiv Post reported.
The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported last week that Bolton was seeking to block China's ability to get hold of "vital defense technology" as a group of companies including Beijing Skyrizon Aviation are pending to acquire Motor Sich, a major manufacturer of airplane and helicopter engines based in Ukraine.
Geng said he is not surprised about Bolton's behavior. "We believe most countries can make choices favorable to their interests based on objective facts," he noted.
Ukraine took part in the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing in April. The two sides discussed opportunities of carrying out joint infrastructure projects, including the construction of a bridge over the Dnieper River in Kremenchuk city in Ukraine's central Poltava region, according to the Xinhua News Agency.
China and Ukraine signed an action plan on jointly building the Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road in December 2017.