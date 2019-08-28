Airline passengers in China complain food service onboard has gotten too simple

Passengers are complaining that airline food serviced onboard has gotten simpler in China, as flights that used to be served with dinner, are now only served with snacks, and the meals are declining in quality, including in first class and business class."Only one spring onion pancake, a traditional Chinese snack made of flour and spring onion, was served on the plane," said a passenger surnamed Song on Wednesday upon arrival in Beijing from Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.The trip took about an hour and a half on China Eastern Airlines."There's also a bottle of water for everyone, and you could not choose a drink or anything else," she said. "For short flights of less than two hours, I actually think such kind of meal is acceptable, but it seems that they have lowered the standard too much," she said.An insider said the move is to implement safety regulations following two consecutive aircraft bumps which harmed the cabin crew. The bumps were caused by cabin crew still delivering service within 30 minutes before landing.According to regulations issued by Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in 2012, cabin crew are not allowed to engage in work unrelated to safety within 20 minutes after flight departure and within 30 minutes before landing. Effectively, during the taxi, takeoff, ascent and landing, the cabin crew should not provide catering services to passengers.On August 19, Air China said, to ensure safety, flights airborne for less than 70 minutes will only provide small bottled beverages. For journeys with flight time between 70 and 120 minutes, if the cabin crew could not collect the food waste 40 minutes before landing, the food could be cut to one meal or be changed to not require recycling .CAAC said that as of the end of July, China's aviation industry has achieved continuous, sustained, and safe flight for 107 months or 75.5 million hours.In August, Li Jian, deputy director of CAAC, led the inspection team to Guangzhou again to supervise civil aviation safety inspection work.A fiscal report from China Eastern showed that the portion of the food serviced onboard has declined from 3.42 percent in 2017 to 3.3 percent in 2018.